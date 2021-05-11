Hong Kong Racing Tips: Comet has a Gold chance

IT IS the turn of Sha Tin to host midweek racing in Hong Kong on Wednesday with an eight-race programme under floodlights.

It’s difficult to remember the last time racing on turf took place under lights in the city and it will be interesting to see how horses cope in the closing stages, with shadows illuminating from the grandstands and stretching across the track.

One trainer who will be wanting to continue his already impressive strike-rate on the all-weather surface this season is Tony Millard.

The former South African champion has had seven winners from just 34 runners, and a 44% win and place record.

In fact, Millard has the best record on the surface of any of the 22 trainers in the territory and he will be looking to improve that tally with the best bet of the day, GOLD COMET, who takes his chance in the Tiu Chau Handicap (2:45pm) over the extended mile.

If ever a horse was bred for the dirt surface it’s this son of US stallion and Group 2 winner Exchange Rate, whose dam, Quendom, bred Dubai World Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Invasor.

Having caught the eye when finishing strongly over an inadequate six furlongs on dirt in March, Millard has opted to step up in distance and, with Joao Moreira booked as well as an inside draw in his favour, he should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Gold Comet 2.45pm Sha Tin