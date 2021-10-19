Hong Kong Racing Tips: Parterre can keep up Millard’s rich vein of form in finale

IT HAS been good to see former South African champion trainer Tony Millard regularly visiting the winners’ circle in the past month, with the likes of Sunday’s Group Two Sha Tin Trophy winner Panfield, Silver Fig, Resolute and CP Brave all contributing to the stables upturn in fortune.

Yoo Yoo King would have been another winner for the stable a fortnight ago, but for suffering a serious mishap in the closing stages, but nevertheless Millard, who is renowned for being a hard man to please, must be delighted with how his horses are performing.

The 59-year-old sends only a couple of raiders to the city track, including last start winner Resolute, who should go close in the Longines Cup (2.15pm), and more importantly PARTERRE, who takes his chance in the highly competitive Telecom Fighters Handicap (3.50pm) over the extended mile.

This former South African galloper was bought by Millard after finishing fourth in the South African Cape Derby in February 2020, but has been slow to reach his best in only a handful of races since arriving in Hong Kong.

Consequently, his rating has now dropped nine pounds to an attractive mark, and there was a glimmer of hope in his seasonal performance last month when over an inadequate seven furlong trip he led his rivals at a brisk pace, until lack of race condition told in the closing stages.

A subsequent encouraging trial last week suggests he has improved plenty for last month’s run, and with Karis Teetan continuing his successful association with Millard, and a good draw in his favour, he is capable of causing a surprise against the likes of hat-trick seeking Fa Fa, Meaningful Star and Surrealism.

POINTERS

Parterre e/w 3.50pm Happy Valley