Lor’s Angel one that will be Flying home on soft ground

Trainer Frankie Lor has saddled 13 winners at Happy Valley this season

THERE is no doubt the ParisLongchamp Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs is the most hotly-contested and intriguing race on the card.

Cases can be made for numerous contenders lining up, including the top two in the handicap; Colourful Emperor, who went down with all guns blazing behind talented Sports Legend recently, and Kaholo Angel, who was a convincing winner, despite a tough journey, a fortnight ago.

Zac Purton is an interesting booking for the Jamie Richards-trained Armour Eagle, having won on the six-year-old twice in the past and, with a good draw and two-pounds below his last winning rating, he could be in with a chance of repeating.

The negative is that the stable are out of form at present – their last winner was over a month ago and they’ve had a losing sequence of 71 runners.

A change of fortune is bound to happen, but it is still a worry.

California Touch was a surprise winner in good company a fortnight ago and is drawn for a similar front-running journey, and it would be foolish to ignore the chances of Lightning Bolt, despite his recent woeful form figures.

Danny Shum’s contender was a winner twice earlier in the season and is racing off a seven-pound lower mark, and has Karis Teetan booked, who has won on him before.

Lightly-raced bottom-weight MY FLYING ANGEL (from the Frankie Lor yard) caught the eye when travelling best for most of the seven-furlong trip at Sha Tin last month when only running out of petrol in the closing stages against smart rivals.

With a visor equipped for the first time, having worn blinkers when winning in Australia, his chance looks obvious and soft ground conditions are no concern.

POINTERS

My Flying Angel 3.50pm Happy Valley