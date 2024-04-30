French raider Ramatuelle to rise to the top in filles’ Classic

French trainer Christopher Head (left) saddles Ramatuelle in the 1000 Guineas

AS IS always the case with the 1000 Guineas, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the good two-year-olds from last year and, on Sunday at 3.40pm, we’ll see whether or not they can live up to it.

Unsurprisingly, Aidan O’Brien’s first string, Ylang Ylang, is right there at the top of the market having won over course and distance in the Group One Fillies’ Mile in October, but I’m keen to take her on.

She’ll appreciate any rain that falls but she lacks a prep run, which could leave her vulnerable to race-fit opponents.

Likely favourite Fallen Angel, trained by Karl Burke, can also be opposed having been beaten by Ollie Sangster’s Shuwari at Sandown, the same filly who was runner-up to Ylang Ylang on the Rowley Mile later that season.

She looks a better horse on better ground, and conditions could go against her, while like O’Brien’s filly, she debuts for the season here.

This could end up being quite an open race and it may be worth looking further down the market.

On that note, I like the look of French raider RAMATUELLE, who comes here having been beaten only half a length on heavy ground on reappearance at Deauville.

Christopher Head’s filly caught the eye when running on well in that contest and looks likely to relish the step up to a mile.

Her best performances last year were on better ground, but she won’t mind a little rain if it comes. Some of her two-year-old form looks very strong, particularly her effort when only a short neck behind unbeaten colt Vandeek in the Group One Prix Morny in August, with River Tiber behind in third.

On that form, she is overpriced at 10/1 and could offer excellent each-way value.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Ramatuelle e/w 3.40pm Newmarket