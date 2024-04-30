Fownes’ Valley runners set to be poetry in Motion

Caspar Fownes (left) and Ellis Wong after Lyrical Motion’s win at Happy Valley in January

FOLLOWING all the excitement of world-class racing at Sha Tin last Sunday, it’s back to Happy Valley in Hong Kong today, with the city-track hosting a nine-race programme, featuring the France Galop Cup (2.45pm), a handicap over six furlongs.

When is it going to stop raining in Hong Kong? Weather conditions didn’t make it easy finding winners at Sha Tin on Sunday and there is no respite again this week, with continued rain and thunderstorms appearing in the weather forecast.

The official going at Happy Valley a week ago may have been given out as good, but there were plenty of mud-splattered jockeys returning to the weighing room after races and contests run well above average times.

The present surface conditions at the Valley are definitely favouring gallopers who can bounce out quickly from the stalls and grab the rails from the off.

Last week, the majority of winners made a beeline for the rails from the start and seemed to have an advantage over horses who made their challenges down the middle part of the track, which was heavily chewed up.

With Caspar Fownes’ stable in sparkling form at present, having saddled seven winners and 10 places last month, it’s worth paying close attention to all his raiders at his favourite track.

Keep an eye on Fruity Warrior in the first division of the Chantilly Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile, as he is much better than his latest form suggests , while Fashion Legend, who runs in the main event, the France Galop Cup (2.45pm), has blinkers equipped for the first time in this territory and was a winner with the aids on in Australia.

Much improved 10-pound claimer Ellis Wong is back on board the Fownes-trained dual course and distance winner LYRICAL MOTION in the French May Trophy (1.40pm), a handicap over six furlongs.

The young local apprentice is having the time of his life at present, having ridden winners at three of the last four race meetings, and was successful on the six-year-old back in January.

With a low draw an advantage and having looked a picture of health in recent trackwork, he can make the most of a probable trouble-free journey and be hard to beat.

Fownes could also be on the mark with lightly-raced but talented SUPER SIXTY in the Saint-Cloud Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

This Australian-bred galloper has only had one race to date, back in December, but has improved beyond recognition in the last couple of months and will line up in peak condition.

Having excelled on soft ground in trials in Australia and with an eye-catching jockey booking in Vincent Ho, he is capable of causing a surprise and getting the better of probable short-priced favourite Double Bingo, who went into everyone’s ‘back books’ after a recent encouraging debut.

POINTERS

Super Sixty e/w 1.10pm Happy Valley

Lyrical Motion 1.40pm Happy Valley