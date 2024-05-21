How business leaders can embrace shift to healthier office dining

The healthier office landscape is in a constant state of evolution, and the recent embrace of hybrid work models has only accelerated these changes.

As teams split their time between home and the office, work culture has been put under the microscope – these days, office workers are more vocal in their expectations of how and where they want to work, and more specifically, how and what they want to really eat at work.

Matt Ephgrave, managing director at office food delivery platform Just Eat for Business, has indeed observed changes in employee demands based on its platform order patterns from over the past few years.

Just Eat for Business’ own data shows a 164 per cent increase in orders from restaurant partners offering a selection of healthier office orders – lower fat, sugar and salt – dishes over the past year, as well as an increase in salad orders by 12.3 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

Matt says: “Data also shows that over a quarter of UK employees believe consuming a more balanced meal enhances both energy and focus. This not only highlights a fundamental shift in mindset, with workers now recognising the direct correlation between diet and productivity, but shows the changing nature of preference that employers need to keep up with. “

To meet this demand, Matt suggests that business managers adopt an employee-first approach to workplace dining.

He says: “Treating team members as valued customers, he argues, involves offering a diverse range of high-quality products that cater to their dietary needs and preferences. However, this customer-centric mentality extends beyond just sustenance.

“It fosters an environment where employees feel supported and empowered to make healthier choices. Embracing technology-driven food solutions is another key strategy in meeting the evolving demands of today’s workforce, according to Ephragve.”

He advocates for leveraging digital platforms that provide employees with access to a wide array of restaurant options and cuisines, all tailored to their specific dietary requirements. By harnessing the power of technology, employers can offer flexibility and choice, ensuring that every team member is satisfied with their workplace dining experience.”

Matt adds: “The shift towards healthier eating habits in the workplace is not merely a trend; it’s a reflection of broader societal changes and a growing awareness of the importance of wellbeing, especially with nutrition. For business leaders navigating this changing landscape, embracing the shift presents both challenges and opportunities.”

The transition to hybrid working models has reshaped not only how we work, but also how we eat at work. By recognising and adapting to the growing demand for healthier dining options, business leaders can create a workplace culture that supports employee wellbeing and enhances overall productivity.