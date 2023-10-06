Code to go Dancing towards another win now up in trip

Dancing Code is bidding to make it two wins from two this season under Vincent Ho

UNFORTUNATELY, weather conditions are going to play an important role in determining winners when racing gets underway with a 10-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday.

With a tropical cyclone set to unleash plenty of rain and thunderstorms over the city this weekend, racegoers are going to be in for an uncomfortable few hours while trying to find some winners.

With a mixed card of six turf races and four all-weather contests, bettors will need to find gallopers who can act on a predicted soft surface or those that can adapt to conditions.

The headline race on the card, the Yan Chai Trophy (9.35pm), a seven-furlong handicap, features a number of useful performers, including recent Group 3 Celebration Cup winner The Golden Scenery.

The Tony Cruz-trained performer, along with rivals Find My Love and Sauvestre, have already shown they can act on a rain-soaked surface, but face strong opposition from a couple of progressive gallopers who could still be in front of the handicapper.

The Caspar Fownes-trained DANCING CODE, already off the mark with a win at Happy Valley recently, steps up in distance here, following in the footsteps of his sire and dam, who both won over seven furlongs, and encounters a probable soft surface in Hong Kong for the first time.

Having already won on a heavy track back in Australia, conditions shouldn’t be a worry, and a win would also come as a welcome change of fortune for jockey Vincent Ho, who was slapped with a 10-meeting ban after dead-heating on a winner at Happy Valley in the midweek.

His principle threat is likely to be the talented Supreme Lucky, another up in distance, but already a four-time winner, and who has finally drawn a favourable gate (five), with soft conditions also set to suit.

POINTERS

Dancing Code 9.35pm Sha Tin