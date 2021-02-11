Hong Kong Racing Tips: Millard’s Land to Power home

FORMER South African champion trainer Tony Millard has his stable firing on all cylinders at present.

Gallant Crown’s success at Happy Valley on Wednesday took the 59-year-old’s total to 15 winners for the season, with three of them coming at the last four meetings.

Millard is renowned for paying particular care and attention to his horses by never over racing them, and is a dab-hand at finding suitable opportunities for his gallopers when on good marks in handicaps.

He saddles nine horses on Sunday at Sha Tin, with Super Dobbin his stand-out performer, at least on form, in the six-furlong sprint Good Fortune Handicap (9.15am), and the well-handicapped LAND POWER, who takes his chance in the Prosperity Handicap (7.00am) over a mile.

This son of French bred sire Siyouni made £370,000 at the HK International Sales back in 2019, but a leg issue has halted his progress for some time, meaning Millard has had to be patient.

There were signs of ability on his debut over six-furlongs last June, but his eye-catching effort last month when third to Charity Grace over seven furlongs marked him down as a horse to follow.

His latest effort a fortnight ago, when trying a mile for the first time, can be excused with Joao Moreira, from an awkward draw, making too much use of him from the off and not getting home.

Millard has engaged crack seven-pound claimer Jerry Chau to ride the five-year-old, and from his current mark, in what looks an average looking handicap, could have a few pounds in hand over his rivals.

POINTERS

Land Power (e/w) 7.00am Sha Tin