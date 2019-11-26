Hong Kong Racing Tips: Cot Campbell to give Millard a welcome Happy Valley winner

TRAINER Tony Millard will be hoping for a change of fortune at Happy Valley today following a number of near misses recently.

Millard sends four runners to the city track and is capable of coming away with a winning double. When the former South African champion trainer teams up with leading jockey Joao Moreira it’s always a combination to be reckoned with.

Their record this season already makes impressive reading with four wins and five places from just 13 races.

Moreira climbs aboard Millard’s improving COT CAMPBELL who should be ready to peak, despite carrying top weight, in the Glasgow Handicap (2.15pm).

There was lots to like about the five-year-old’s performance when staying on strongly in the closing stages of a mile handicap at Sha Tin earlier this month.

That form reads well, and with the step up in distance ideal he should prove too classy for his rivals.

Millard can also be on the scoresheet when he saddles improving MERIDIAN GENIUS in the closing Elgin Handicap (2.50pm).

This small and compact gelding should love racing around the tight turning bends at the Valley.

He will also appreciate the step up in distance following a last stride win over five furlongs at Sha Tin in September, and then subsequently finishing runner-up in a hot handicap over a similar trip the following month.

With an inside draw an advantage, he will be hard to beat off his present handicap mark.

POINTERS

Cot Campbell 2.15pm Happy Valley

Meridian Genius 2.50pm Happy Valley