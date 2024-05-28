Teetan may again be Peach Perfect on Sha Tin’s dirt

Karis Teetan has ridden 11 winners on Sha Tin’s all-weather surface this season

RACING enthusiasts can look forward to an action-packed eight-race programme on the all-weather surface at Sha Tin in Hong Kong today.

With rain forecast once again, bettors should pay particular attention to how the track is riding in the early contests.

On the all-weather track early last month, it paid to follow gallopers up with the early pace from the off, but just over three weeks later the majority of winners were finishing strongly down the centre of the track.

There is no doubt jockey Karis Teetan has been in a league of his own when riding on the all-weather this season.

Teetan has a remarkable record having steered home 11 winners – his nearest pursuers have only won four races – from just 58 rides.

The Mauritian Magician has another strong book of rides on the card, with leading chances on a handful of his seven rides, and looks likely to improve further on his impressive tally.

The likes of course and distance specialist Adefill must go close in the Chun Shek Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile, while last start winner Regent Glory won with plenty in hand earlier this month and has a leading chance in division one of the Hin Yiu Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

Teetan stays loyal to talented, but frustrating and costly Cool Blue, who is still looking for his first win in the Mei Lam Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

This test looks his best chance of success against some moderate rivals and, if he fails to deliver this time, his hopes of breaking his maiden must be minimal.

Go Hero will be a popular choice with bettors when he lines up in the Shui Chuen O Handicap (1.45pm) over the extended mile.

Having finished a close-up fourth against better company last start, his chance looks obvious, but he does carry 21lbs more in the saddle and could be vulnerable.

A better alternative could be the Teetan-ridden PERFECT PEACH, who gets his first taste of racing on dirt, after a number of encouraging trials on the surface.

Having cost his owner half-a-million pounds at the 2021 HK International Sales, and with only one win to his name so far, he needs to step up on his current form, and quickly.

There are reasons to believe, however, that this could be his day, racing over an ideal trip, and having won from a nine-pound higher mark last season.

Teetan continues his successful association with Sing Dragon, who is seeking a four-timer in the Chung On Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

The handicapper has raised him 21lbs for those three wins, and with the outside draw a negative, he could face a tough task against well-handicapped rivals Beauty Infinity and Monta Frutta.

POINTERS

Perfect Peach 1.45pm Sha Tin