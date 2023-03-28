Yung to Hava successful day with Gummy

Benno Yung has saddled more winners on Sha Tin’s All-Weather than anyone else this season

MID-WEEK racing in Hong Kong switches from Happy Valley to an eight-race programme on the All-Weather surface at Sha Tin.

The majority of bettors will probably have left Sha Tin races last Sunday on good terms with themselves, with a number of well-fancied gallopers obliging on the 10-race programme.

They now face a different test of skill, with so many imponderables associated with racing on dirt, notably whether the track bias will favour gallopers up with the pace or strong finishers.

The majority of the eight races look wide-open affairs, and it may pay to look for some value for money choices throughout the card.

HAVA NAGEELA makes a welcome return to the surface when he lines-up in the Silvermine Bay Handicap (2.45pm) over the extended mile.

This former three-time winner in Ireland hasn’t been seen on dirt since a strong-finishing third to useful Handsome Twelve over the course and distance back in December, with rivals Yes We Can, Royal Bomb and So We Joy finishing in behind.

His subsequent form on turf is the best on view, notably when finishing sixth, beaten just over a length by recent Hong Kong Derby winner Voyage Bubble in February, and chasing home Sunday’s progressive Sha Tin winner Ching, who was in receipt of seven pounds, over a mile earlier this month.

With trainer Frankie Lor second behind Benno Yung in the list of most winners on the All-Weather surface this season, and an inside draw of stall one an advantage for a rails-hugging journey, the signs are looking good, especially with action-man Silvestre de Sousa in the saddle.

Talking of trainer Benno Yung, who was formerly assistant to John Size, he has saddled nearly half of his 21 winners on the All-Weather surface this current campaign, double that of his nearest pursuer in the trainers’ table.

Yung saddles four raiders on the card, all of whom can be given chances on recent form, including GUMMY GUMMY, who takes his chance on dirt for the first time in the Tong Fuk Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs.

This lightly raced Australian import produced his best form to date when overhauled by useful Brave Star in a competitive handicap at Happy Valley three weeks ago.

That form can be upgraded as he suffered a tough journey to get to the front from a wide draw, but nevertheless still producing a quick time and pulled clear of the third placed horse.

The trainer has trialled him three times on the surface since arriving in Hong Kong last September, with two wins and a place, so he looks an ideal candidate to try his luck on dirt.

This time, with a low draw in his favour, he should get an easy journey, sitting just off the pace from the start, before hopefully sprinting for glory when turning into the straight.

POINTERS

Hava Nageela 2.45pm Sha Tin

Gummy Gummy 3.15pm Sha Tin