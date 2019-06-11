Tuesday 11 June 2019 4:45 pm
Hong Kong Horse Racing Tips: Lor and Chan have the Spirit to bloom on the all-weather
TRAINER Me Tsui is synonymous with all-weather racing in Hong Kong. The 58-year-old local handler has been known for so long as the ‘Dirt King’ in the territory, and rightfully so. This season alone, Tsui has saddled a dozen winners on the surface, including an incredible 11 wins and 10 places from just 46 runners in six-furlong contests. However, Tsui has found himself surpassed this season by another local handler in Frankie Lor, who heads the all-weather table with 15 victories.
Lor, who is just six winners shy of equalling his
first-season total of 65, has booked the stables 10lb claimer Alfie Chan to
ride four of his horses, and all can be given first-rate chances.
Star Luck, who disappointed at the Valley a fortnight ago, has
been given a chance to redeem his reputation on a surface he has already won on
in the 2.15pm.
While the fast-starting Speed Vision has shown plenty of
promise in dirt trials in his run-up to the six-furlong dash at 3.15pm.
The Lor and Chan combination will have high hopes that the
incredibly fast SIMPLY BIG will resume winning form when he returns to
his favourite surface in the 2.45pm.
This son of Bated Breath has already won in sloppy
conditions and with a good draw in his favour, he should get the run of the
race.
Earlier in the afternoon, the partnership will be hoping to overturn
hot favourite Lucky Thought with BLOOMING SPIRIT in the 1.45pm.
This progressive three-year-old should now be at his peak
after five runs and looks well-handicapped.
POINTERS
Blooming Spirit e/w 1.45pm Sha Tin
Simply Big 2.45pm Sha Tin
