Size runner can be Top Scorer on Sha Tin dirt

John Size lies fifth in the HK Trainers’ Championship on 48 winners

RACING in Hong Kong gets underway at Sha Tin tomorrow, with an 11-race programme starting at 9.00am, and includes a couple of contests on the all-weather surface.

The spectre of rain and thunderstorms has reared its ugly head once again in the city, with over 100mm of rain falling in parts of the territory on Friday and it is forecast to continue until just before race time.

Favourite backers should once again be in their element, with a number of short-priced gallopers on show, and it’s difficult to envisage them being defeated.

The likes of Glory Elite in the first division of the Kau Sai Chau Handicap (10.30am) over six furlongs, and Awesome Treasure in the second division of the same race at 11.00am, look hard to beat, and are sure to go off at short odds.

It is a similar story with highly regarded Call Me Glorious, who will start at prohibitive odds in the Clear Water Bay Handicap (11.30am) over six furlongs, and is likely to give Francis Lui a welcome winner in his quest for the trainers’ title.

Looking for some better value on the card, it may be worth giving the John Size galloper TOP SCORER one final chance to compensate his die-hard fans in the Kiu Tsui Handicap (12.05pm) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface.

The Australian import has started favourite in five of his six races in the city, but is yet to visit the winners’ circle, despite plenty of near misses.

To say he has proved costly to follow is an understatement, but there are plenty of reasons to believe this could be his day of redemption.

His trials on the surface have been hugely exciting, and his sire Shooting To Win, bred former four-time winning dirt specialist Man Star a couple of seasons back.

With trainer John Size a master of getting his horses to perform first-up on dirt, this could be the time for Top Scorer to finally come good.

POINTERS

Top Scorer 12.05pm Sha Tin