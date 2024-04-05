Bowman and Love can dig Deep in the Sprint Cup

Howdeepisyourlove is bidding for a first Group win in the Sprint Cup

THERE is plenty to look forward to for Hong Kong racing enthusiasts on Sunday morning, when Sha Tin hosts a 10-race programme, featuring a couple of local Group Two contests, totalling around £1.7 million in prize-money.

All eyes will be on proclaimed ‘World’s Best Sprinter’ Lucky Sweynesse, who seeks to get his season back on track, when lining-up in The Sprint Cup (9.10am) over six furlongs.

For him to be given the title of best sprinter on the planet by an international ratings panel is hard to fathom at present, considering the Manfred Man-trained gelding has tasted defeat in four of his six starts this season, but he has had some valid excuses along the way.

It is, however, hard to look elsewhere, if the international and local handicappers are to be believed, with the former rating him 11 pounds in front of nearest rival Lucky With You, while the latter handicappers have him a massive 26 pounds ahead of nearest challenger Howdeepisyourlove.

Jockey Hugh Bowman takes the reins on the champion this time, after the sacking of Zac Purton and James McDonald, and maybe it will be third-time lucky, but at the likely short-odds, it could pay to look elsewhere.

Opposition looks pretty thin on paper, with only Lucky With You – under a length behind Lucky Sweynesse in the Group One HK Sprint in December – a credible alternative, alongside fast improving HOWDEEPISYOURLOVE.

The latter is in the form of his life at present, having beaten classy Galaxy Patch when winning over the course and distance in February, and then needing one more stride to beat rival Flying Ace in a Class One contest, when conceding eight pounds a fortnight ago.

Both his closing sectional times in those two contests had clock-watchers doing double-takes, with his speed figures rarely seen at Sha Tin this season.

If jockey-of-the-moment Brenton Avdulla can get within three or four lengths of the front-runners turning into the home straight, he must surely go close.

POINTERS

Howdeepisyourlove e/w 9.10am Sha Tin