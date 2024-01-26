Backing Atzeni could be Lucky For You

Andrea Atzeni is seeking his first Group One win in Hong Kong

HONG KONG racing fans are in for a treat on Sunday, when the highest-rated sprinter on the planet, Lucky Sweynesse, steps out onto the Sha Tin turf to defend his crown in the £1.3m Group One Centenary Sprint Cup (8.40pm) over six furlongs.

To consider defeat for the 15-time champion should be out of the question, especially after his dominant display in the Group One Hong Kong Sprint over the course and distance last month, with many of his rivals behind.

With both the international and local handicappers having the five-year-old between seven to nine pounds in front of his nearest rival Wellington, the opposition look to have a monumental task ahead of them, and Lucky Sweynesse’s near unbackable odds will reflect this.

Former HK champion sprinter Wellington has suffered the indignity of seeing the backside of Lucky Sweynesse on the last six occasions they have raced against each other in Hong Kong.

The Jamie Richards-trained galloper took some time to get over the exertions of travelling to Royal Ascot last June, but has given his many supporters a glimmer of hope with an encouraging track-trial recently.

With the Richards stable starting to fire on all cylinders, having had a double at Sha Tin this week, he looks the obvious choice to chase the favourite home.

Front-running Victor The Winner, who recorded a surprise defeat of Lucky Swenesse, when receiving 20 pounds back in December, is another who will appeal to each-way players, as will old campaigner Duke Wai, who is always likely to produce his best when not expected.

The Frankie Lor-trained LUCKY WITH YOU produced a lifetime best when chasing the champion home in the HK Sprint on International Day last month.

Was that a fluke result? Who knows, but there is no doubting he has looked a different horse judged on his track-work and trial in recent times, and there seems plenty of quiet confidence coming from the stable.

Andrea Atzeni takes the ride and is sure to give it his best shot as he seeks to claim a first Group One victory in Hong Kong.

POINTERS

Lucky With You e/w 8.40am Sha Tin