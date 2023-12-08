Sweynesse out to make it second time Lucky in Hong Kong Sprint

Lucky Sweynesse (yellow silks) bids for a fourth G1 in Hong Kong in the HK Sprint

HORSE racing enthusiasts will need to set their alarm clocks early if they want to catch sight of some of the world’s best racehorses competing for glory in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Sha Tin hosts its flagship event of the season, the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races, featuring four contests worth around £12 million in prize money.

With around 50,000 racegoers expected to attend the extravaganza, the first of the four Group One contests – The LONGINES Hong Kong Vase, run over a mile-and-a-half – gets underway at 6.10am.

Japan have an excellent record in this race, having won four of the last 10 runnings, and are confidently predicted to make it five with the highly progressive LEBENSSTIL, who will be seeking to successfully follow-up a hugely impressive Group Two win over 10 furlongs at Nakayama in September.

The three-year-old has had this race as his target for some time, and connections have made sure ‘Magic Man’ Joao Moreira is in the saddle again.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien also has a good record in this event, having won the prize three times in the past, and now saddles principal threat Warm Heart.

This former dual Group 1 winning filly just failed to withstand the late charge of Inspiral in last month’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf in California, and has caught the eye in her track-work this week.

The Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (6.50am) over six furlongs is all about LUCKY SWEYNESSE confirming he is the world’s best sprinter.

Many a pundit has frowned about his form this season, with two defeats in three races and an underwhelming victory last month.

He was, however, giving lumps of weight away to both of his conquerors under handicap conditions and then never looked like losing, despite a narrow victory, last month.

In what looks an average renewal, this winner of 14 of his 20 starts can compensate connections for his unlucky defeat in this corresponding race last year and looks to have only former champion Wellington to beat.

POINTERS

Lebensstil 6.10am Sha Tin

Lucky Sweynesse 6.50am Sha Tin