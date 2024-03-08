It could be Sweynesse’s Lucky day

Lucky Sweynesse has won 15 of his 22 starts

IT IS a day of reckoning for top-rated sprinter LUCKY SWEYNESSE, who lines-up in the feature race on the ten-race programme, the seven-furlong Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (8.05am), at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday.

For a galloper whose record reads 15 wins from 22 races, it seems strange that some pundits are questioning whether the lights are growing dimmer for the Manfred Man speed-machine.

A shock defeat in the Group One Centenary Sprint in January obviously contributed to those negative thoughts, although a slow exit from the stalls and lameness during the race goes some way in explaining his disappointing defeat.

Connections obviously didn’t take kindly to that defeat, kicking champion jockey Zac Purton into touch, who had partnered the five-year-old to 11 of his victories, and then securing man of the moment James McDonald once again, having last partnered Lucky Sweynesse to victory in this corresponding race last season.

Unbeaten in all three contests over seven furlongs, there are many closely associated with the stable who firmly believe this distance was always his optimum trip.

Opposition includes the once mighty California Spangle, who appears only a shadow of his former best, and a host of Group Three handicappers who would be getting at least a stone plus from the champion, if the race was a handicap.

Beauty Eternal is the enigma in the contest, having promised so much, but yet to deliver on the highest stage.

With a record of three wins and a second over the distance, Purton is still going to need split-second timing before pressing the go button on a horse who has an explosive but short burst of speed.

Late-maturing but highly progressive Lucky With You is another with questions to answer, after chasing home Lucky Sweynesse in the Group One HK Sprint and Victor The Winner in the Group One Centenary Sprint both over six furlongs.

The jury is still out whether he can stay the extra furlong, having only been placed once over the trip, against Class Three company earlier in his career.

POINTERS

Lucky Sweynesse 8.05am Sha Tin