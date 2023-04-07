Lion can complete Red letter day for Purton

Red Lion was an impressive last-start winner under Zac Purton

TWO OF Hong Kong’s finest gallopers, Lucky Sweynesse and California Spangle, take centre stage when Sha Tin hosts an 11-race programme, featuring the Group 2 Sprint Cup and Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy, on Easter Sunday.

Both horses come into their respective races in peak form, and it would be a major shock, likened to a 10 on the Richter scale, if they should taste defeat.

Lucky Sweynesse is seeking to add to his already impressive record of 10 wins and three places from 14 starts, when he lines-up in the Group 2 Sprint Cup (9.05am) over six furlongs.

Having put former champion and rival Wellington firmly in his place when winning the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup in February, he cannot be opposed, with perhaps Courier Wonder, in receipt of 5lbs, capable of running into a place.

California Spangle is another who appears on paper to have a simple task when he lines up in the Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy (9.40am) over a mile.

The Spangle, chasing his fourth win of the season, and having amassed £5.3million in prize money, has already beaten most of his rivals on numerous occasions.

Maybe Money Catcher, down in distance after producing a career best behind Golden Sixty in the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup over 10 furlongs in February, can chase him home.

Champion jockey Zac Purton, the main beneficiary of riding both Lucky Sweynesse and California Spangle, has another obvious chance when he climbs aboard last-start winner RED LION in the Pollock Handicap (10.15am) over seven furlongs.

The Zac-Man obviously fancies his chances, choosing to ride at his minimum weight – will put up one-pound overweight – and the combination were hugely impressive last time out.

His main opposition comes from the likes of talented Packing Treadmill, who has a wide draw and comes from a stable presently out of form, and useful newcomer Flaming Rabbit.

POINTERS

Red Lion 10.15am Sha Tin