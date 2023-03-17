Chance Dragon and Snaffles to breath fire

Karis Teetan (rides Snaffles) rode a four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday

BETTORS are once again faced with a dilemma when the talented but hugely frustrating Five G Patch reappears in the Werther Handicap (7.30am) over 10 furlongs.

The Tony Cruz-trained gelding has the ability to be one of the best middle-distance performers in the city but, more often than not, finds trouble in running and proves costly to his supporters.

The son of Camelot did win over the course and distance back in January and is reunited with winning jockey Hugh Bowman, but there is still that nagging doubt about him performing to his best.

It may prove wise to side with up-and-coming stayer SNAFFLES, who finally gets his chance to shine over what should prove his optimum trip.

The son of Churchill has been a slow burner since arriving from Ireland, but has shown enough ability in recent races to suggest he is well-handicapped off his present mark, and has in-form Karis Teetan in the saddle.

In the same race, keep an eye on Escape Route, who hasn’t had any luck recently, but now has top-class pilot Damien Lane to do the steering.

The Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (8.00am) over seven furlongs, is a mouth-watering spectacle between three of the highest-rated horses in the territory.

California Spangle, Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington will all have their supporters in what should prove a tactical affair.

Best advice is to enjoy the contest and may the best horse win but, if pushed for a selection, California Spangle will be hard to beat.

Zac Purton will be expected to round off a red-letter day when he partners the highly progressive Unpresuming in the Designs On Rome Handicap (9.55am) over seven furlongs.

He will be hard to beat off his present mark in the handicap, but it could be worth persevering with HYPER DRAGON BALL who is much better than his form suggests and capable of outrunning his odds.

POINTERS

Snaffles 7.30am Sha Tin

Hyper Dragon Ball (e/w) 9.55am Sha Tin