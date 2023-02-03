Happy Together can cap red letter day for Gibson and Badel

Trainer Richard Gibson and jockey Alexis Badel will be hoping Wellington (pictured) can give them more Group 1 success on Sunday

THERE’S another huge day in store for Hong Kong racing enthusiasts at Sha Tin on Sunday, when the two best sprinters in town, Wellington and Lucky Sweynesse, battle for supremacy in the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (8.40am) over six furlongs.

You can safely assume that Richard Gibson, trainer of Wellington, will be looking to wear anything in his wardrobe that relates to being ‘lucky’ before entering the racetrack, because boy does he need it!

Gibson is having a desperate time this season with only three wins, two of those coming from Wellington, and a stable presently only half-full.

It’s a similar story for jockey Alexis Badel, who has had only one winner from his last 47 rides, since returning from injury.

The omens may not be looking good, but that won’t stop Wellington, a winner of 12 of his 19 starts, seeking to become only the second horse in HK history, after Silent Witness, to hold all four major sprint titles.

Standing in his path will be young sprinting sensation Lucky Sweynesse, an odds-on favourite when seeing no daylight behind Wellington in the HK Sprint on International Day in December, but subsequently hacking up on New Year’s Day.

Although Lucky Sweynesse may start favourite, this looks too close to call, especially with highly-regarded Master Eight looking back to his best, and Sight Success also in opposition.

Gibson and Badel could possibly have a ‘Red Letter Day’ to remember, if Wellington should win, as they team up with highly-progressive HAPPY TOGETHER in the Wu King Handicap (9.15am) over a mile.

This former Noel Meade-trained galloper, and winner over a mile in Ireland, went into many notebooks, after dashing fast and late behind subsequent HK Classic Mile winner Voyage Bubble over a mile last month.

That is the best form on offer, with the likes of Drombeg Banner, promising Celtic Times, and smart newcomer Romantic Charm, looking the obvious threats.

