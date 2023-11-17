Fownes’ Arron can fly Straight to victory

Caspar Fownes’ Straight Arron is looking for his first success of the season

RACING in Hong Kong steps up a gear on Sunday, with a mouth-watering and highly informative 11-race programme at Sha Tin, sponsored by the Bank of China (Hong Kong).

With the city’s flagship event, the LONGINES Hong Kong International Race Day, looming large on the horizon, this will be a final chance for racegoers to judge their galaxy of local stars before they face-up to a host of international travellers set on plundering the rich prizes on offer next month.

Hong Kong’s finest speedsters Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington, clash for the eighth time in their careers when they eye-ball each other once again in the Group Two BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (7.30am) over six furlongs.

The present score stands five-two in Lucky Sweynesse’s favour, and it will be a major shock if he doesn’t make it six against a rival who hasn’t been seen in public since finishing down the field in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

There may be only five runners in the Group Two BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile (8.05am), but this a must-see spectacle, with the likes of crowd favourite California Spangle, a winner of 11 races, lining up against potential champion Beauty Eternal, and former HK Derby winner Voyage Bubble.

The result of the mile contest is a hard one to predict, but hopefully the Group Two BOCHK Jockey Club Cup over 10 furlongs (8.40am) offers a good chance for STRAIGHT ARRON to finally confirm the high expectations held by his trainer Caspar Fownes.

The son of Fastnet Rock has always been the apple of Fownes’ eye and has been given a meticulous preparation for the LONGINES HK Cup.

There is no doubt the five-year-old, who finally steps up to what is his optimum distance according to his jockey Vincent Ho, will surely need to win to have any hope of success next month.

POINTERS

Straight Arron 8.40am Sha Tin