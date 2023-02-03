Poon to Stride to another Win with Supreme Lucky

Matthew Poon is looking for his second win aboard Supreme Lucky

IT WAS good to see 29-year-old pilot Matthew Poon back in the winners’ circle at Happy Valley on Wednesday, after a long losing sequence of 64 rides, stretching back to Sha Tin on New Year’s Day.

Poon, fondly known as the ‘Poon Train’ for his all-action riding style, has bright prospects of striking once again, when he resumes his winning partnership aboard the Danny Shum-trained SUPREME LUCKY in the Tai Hing Handicap (7.35am) over six furlongs.

This Australian-bred son of Deep Field, looked all over the place during a wide and tough journey over the track and trip last month, but still managed to deliver an impressive finishing burst to overcome his rivals.

A subsequent encouraging trial suggests he learnt plenty from that race, and with an inside draw in his favour, he can prove too strong for progressive sprinter Excellent Fighter.

Many bettors will still be having nightmares over hat-trick seeking MIGHTY STRIDE getting beat behind rival Sakewin last month, when the Ricky Yiu-trained gelding was held in a pocket on the rails until too late.

Jockey Derek Leung paid the penalty for that defeat, with connections now opting for Hugh Bowman to guide the long-striding chestnut back to winning form in the Yau Oi Handicap (9.50am) over six furlongs.

In the same race, it may pay to have a saver on long-shot READY TO WIN, who is much better than his form suggests, and could sneak into the frame at big-odds.

The Group 3 Centenary Vase Handicap (8.05am) over nine furlongs looks very much at the mercy of the improved Money Catcher, a convincing winner over the distance at Happy Valley on his last start.

The formbook however, says he faces a stiff task against unpredictable and frustrating Senor Toba, who is now 12lbs better off with his rival for under a two-length beating over the course and distance in November.

POINTERS

Supreme Lucky 7.35am Sha Tin

Mighty Stride 9.50am Sha Tin

Ready To Win (e/w) 9.50am Sha Tin