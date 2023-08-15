Harvey Nichols boss Manju Malhotra exits after three years

Harvey Nichols’ store in Knightsbridge (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Harvey Nichols)

The boss of Harvey Nichols, Manju Malhotra, will step down from her role as head of the luxury retailer.

Malhotra, who led the business for three years, will temporarily be replaced by Pearson Poon the son of Dickson Poon who has owned Harvey Nicholls since the 1990’s.

Poon, who currently serves as executive director has been bumped up to the role of vice president until a permanent replacement is found.

Harvey Nichols told City A.M that the chief’s departure was not due to a previously speculated disagreement between her and owner of the retailer Sir Dickson Poon.

A spokesperson said: “Harvey Nichols notes the recent press coverage alleging to a dispute between CEO Manju Malhotra and Harvey Nichols’ shareholder.

“The group would like to reiterate that this is incorrect, the departure is on amicable terms with Manju working her notice period to ensure a smooth transition. It is also incorrect that Harvey Nichols is owned by Dickson Concepts which is a listed company in Hong Kong.”

They added: “Harvey Nichols is owned by Sir Dickson Poon in his private capacity, and any investment made in Harvey Nichols in recent years is from Sir Dickson Poon in his private capacity, and not from Dickson Concepts.”

Malhotra joined the firm 25 years ago as a newly qualified accountant, quickly rising the ranks to become group finance director in 2010.

She was promoted to the role of co-chief operating officer in 2018, and with joint responsibility for leading the business before she was promoted to CEO in January 2020.

Manju Malhotra (LinkedIn)

“I have had the most amazing 25 years at Harvey Nichols, starting from a member of the finance team to becoming CEO. I have been fortunate to work with many wonderfully talented people and partners both in the UK and internationally,” Malhotra said.

“Together, we have galvanised Harvey Nichols, leveraging its position in the market as a luxury destination delivering exceptional in-store and digital customer experiences.”

The retail emporium, which has its flagship site in Knightsbridge London, was founded in the 1800s and has 14 locations worldwide.

