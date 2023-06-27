Denfield can break duck under Valley Wonder Vincent Ho

Vincent Ho is the leading rider at Happy Valley this season with 46 wins

BANK on the talented, but sometimes frustrating, DENFIELD to finally recoup some of his expensive sales purchase price when lining-up in division one of the Dianthus Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs, on the mid-week Happy Valley card.

Connections had to go to around £780,000 to buy this Australian-bred son of Deep Field at last season’s Hong Kong International Sales, and despite some near misses, have so far very little to show for their outlay.

The Danny Shum-trained three-year-old has been hindered by a series of awkward or double-figure draws since the turn of the year, but nevertheless has performed with plenty of credit, including when unlucky in defeat over the course and distance last month.

On that occasion, coming from the widest gate and caught on the outside throughout the contest, he still looked the likely winner before being collared in the closing stages, after jockey Matthew Poon was unable to keep him racing in a straight line.

The ‘Poon Train’ has consequently been relegated to the sidelines, and jockey Vincent Ho is once again reunited with the chestnut gelding, having already finished twice in the frame aboard him.

Ho may need a telescope to find this season’s Hong Kong champion Zac Purton in the jockey’s championship table – he currently trails him by 74 wins – but he has still surpassed his previous best total with a current tally of 86 winners, and presently holds a slender one-winner lead over Purton in the race to be top jockey at the Valley.

You can guarantee the Zac-Man, for so long the supreme master of navigating the tricky city circuit, won’t take kindly to the current situation, and will be going all out to wrest back his top jockey mantle with three meetings at the venue remaining.

Purton rides obvious threat Golden Luck against Denfield, having won readily last start, but a penalty and high draw makes his task difficult, and it might be that the improving Joy Coming proves the principle threat.

Ho and Purton are in opposition again in the finale, the Violet Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, and it’s Ho who can once again come out on top when he partners the talented WONDER KIT for trainer Francis Lui.

The son of Sooboog is another who has found awkward or outside draws costing him dearly in his quest to gain a first win from eight starts.

Both his performances at the city track have seen him flying at the finish, after starting from outside gates, but this time fortune has finally smiled on him, with the golden inside draw of stall one.

The formbook says Wonder Kit should gain his revenge over recent conquerors Superb Capitalist and Magic Phoenix, while Purton’s mount, the strongly fancied Reward Smile, will need some luck from his tricky draw if he is to navigate a trouble-free passage during the contest.

POINTERS

Denfield 1.15pm Happy Valley

Wonder Kit 3.50pm Happy Valley