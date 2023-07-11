Hameron to hand Lui Joy of being top Valley trainer

Francis Lui (left) could be crowned leading trainer at Happy Valley this season

BANK on Francis Lui to be proclaimed top trainer at Happy Valley when the city track closes the curtain for its final time this season with a nine-race midweek programme.

Lui arrives at the Valley with a one winner advantage over reigning ‘King of the Valley’ Caspar Fownes, but looks to have enough firepower from his handful of fancied raiders to extended that lead by the end of the day’s action.

To say Lui has been in red-hot form recently is an understatement. The 64-year-old handler has visited the winners’ circle nine times in the past month from just 35 runners, and surpassed his previous personal best total of 63 victories, set in the 2019/20 season, when delivering a four-timer at Sha Tin last Sunday.

You can guarantee that Fownes won’t give up his title without a fight, but the former four-time HK champion trainer has found it tough going in recent times, with just three wins from his last 56 runners, and no stand-out performers at the city venue.

Lui should get the ball rolling when he saddles progressive sprinter JOY COMING in the Fast Most Furious Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Sooboog has improved in each of his five runs in the territory, and recently chased home potentially smart Denfield over the course and distance at the end of last month. A reproduction of that form would make him hard to beat.

His opposition includes hat-trick seeking Flaming Passion, who has a hefty seven-pound penalty to overcome, and well-treated Wind Speeder, with record-breaking rider Zac Purton an eye-catching booking.

The five-year-old, who won at this time of the year last season, now finds himself racing off a four-pound lower mark, and looked to be returning to form again, judging by an encouraging effort on his last start.

Lui should be on the scorecard again when he saddles potentially useful middle-distance performer HAMERON in the Let Me Fight Handicap (2.45pm) over nine furlongs.

The son of Night of Thunder cost a hefty 575,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Sales as a two-year-old, before being transferred to start a career in Australia, where he won three times for trainer Chris Waller, including a victory over an extended 10 furlongs.

Since arriving in Hong Kong in January, Lui has slowly brought the five-year-old to his peak. He started his career over an inadequate six furlongs in April, and has since been gradually upped in trip, most recently when seen finishing strongly in a fast run extended mile contest at the Valley last month.

This five-year-old clearly has loads of ability, and is capable of winning off his present mark, with the step up in distance likely to bring about further improvement.

With the majority of his rivals firmly in the grip of the handicapper, and last start winners S J Tourbillon and Young Brilliant facing stiff tasks carrying penalties, it will be disappointing if Hameron doesn’t record his first win in Hong Kong.

POINTERS

Joy Coming 12.45pm Happy Valley

Hameron 2.45pm Happy Valley