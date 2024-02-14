Caspar Fownes in Noble Pursuit of another Valley winner

The Caspar Fownes-trained Noble Pursuit was a ready winner ast Happy Valley last month

THERE has been no stopping the proclaimed ‘King of the Valley’, trainer Caspar Fownes, at his favourite venue in Hong Kong this season.

The former four-time Champion Trainer has been in the form of his life at the city track, saddling 20 winners already this season, with a win and place strike rate of over 30 percent from his raiders at the track.

Fownes arrives at the venue with a strong team of seven challengers, all of whom can be given chances, and it would surely be a major disappointment if they left the action empty-handed.

Fownes gives his 10-pound claiming apprentice, Ellis Wong, a chance to shine on a couple of contenders, namely Capital Legend, who, despite carrying top-weight, is well-handicapped in the second division of the Wai Yip Handicap (11.40am) over the extended mile.

Wong also renews his successful partnership with Lyrical Motion, who ran better than his finishing position suggested when fourth, carrying a penalty and racing wide throughout, last month.

This time, with a low draw in his favour, he must go close in division two of the Tsun Yip Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

Fownes has booked top light-weight pilot Alexis Badel to ride highly progressive four-year-old NOBLE PURSUIT in the Yue Man Handicap (2.50pm) over nine furlongs.

This son of Savabeel was always going to improve on previous form when he stepped up to middle distances and, despite not being reckoned to be 100 percent ready, won in impressive fashion over the extended mile last month.

A further step up in distance should see even more improvement, so despite a rise in class he should be hard to beat racing off bottom-weight.

POINTERS

Noble Pursuit 2.50pm Happy Valley