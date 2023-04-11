Back-in-form Fownes set to work another Charm at the Valley

Caspar Fownes returned to form with a four-timer at Happy Valley last week

IT’S GREAT to see trainer and ‘King of the Valley’ Caspar Fownes in sparkling form at present.

The former four-time Hong Kong Champion Trainer had been going through a rough patch in the last couple of months, with only a couple of wins in both February and March.

That all changed at the Valley last week when a winning four-timer propelled him back to leading trainer at his favourite track – 23 of his 35 seasonal wins have been at Happy Valley – and then he followed that with a double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

With the stable firing on all cylinders, it would be a folly to overlook his half-dozen raiders at the Valley today, including the talented but hugely frustrating Storm Legend, who carries top-weight in the On Lan Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This down-in-class son of Night Of Thunder has been expensive to follow when presented with winning chances already this season but, if reproducing his best form, will never get a better opportunity to finally getting his head in front.

A similar comment applies to stable companion CHARMING STEED, who seeks to get his career back on track when carrying bottom-weight in the first division of the Glenealy Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The French-bred son of Charm Spirit has been largely disappointing for a long time now, but offered a glimmer of hope when making the frame behind Speed Fay Fay at Sha Tin earlier this month.

Having won from a 12lb higher mark in the ratings, and with a low draw now in his favour, he has an ideal opportunity to go close in what looks an average contest.

POINTERS

Charming Steed (e/w)             12.45pm            Happy Valley

