Hong Kong Racing Tips: Eason to keep the Poon Train firmly on course

Matthew Poon has ridden five winners at the last three race meetings

BANK on the Tony Millard-trained GALLANT CROWN to resume winning ways, when the five-year-old gets his chance to score an overdue victory, in the Cypress Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile at Happy Valley.

The New Zealand bred galloper has been a model of consistency in four runs this season, but is yet to get his head in front.

Now with the ‘Mauritian Magician’ Karis Teetan back in the saddle – who has twice won on him in the past – he finally gets his chance to shine.

There have been excuses in his last couple of races, when finishing strongly but too late behind Invincible Missile over the course and distance in December, and then when unable to withstand the whirling finish of Cheerful Days the following month after losing a shoe and sustaining a cut to his leg.

An in-depth study of the formbook highlights that Invincible Missile won again last week carrying a five-pound penalty, while Cheerful Days subsequently stepped up into Class 1 company carrying a 10-pound penalty and struck gold again.

With Millard’s stable going okay at present – he had a winner at the city track with Fortune Patrol last week – and Teetan back to his swashbuckling best with seven wins from his last 49 rides, the omens are looking good.

As with all Class 3 handicaps at Happy Valley this won’t be a one-horse race, with the Zac Purton-ridden front-runner Soulmate, last start winner Leap Of Faith, and highly regarded and improving Storm Legend in opposition.

The early pace is likely to be quick with Soulmate and Purton trying to dictate from the front, and habitual front-runner Bear Again pestering him for the lead.

This should allow Gallant Crown an ideal journey along the rails following the early pace and from there he can deliver his challenge down the home straight, before proving too strong in the closing stages.

Another jockey riding at the top of his game is the ‘Poon Train’ Matthew Poon, with five wins at the last three meetings, including when pulling off an audacious winning move aboard the Frankie Lor-trained Beauty Live at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Trainer Lor and Poon have been a fruitful partnership to follow this season, with eight wins and 16 places from just over 60 rides.

With Lor continuing to saddle winners on a regular basis, it could be worth supporting the partnership again when they team up with EASON in Division Two of the Cedar Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

Eason backed up his winning Sha Tin form at the beginning of the year with another equally good performance from an outside draw, when caught on the line by Loving A Boom over the same course and distance later in the month.

With a better draw in his favour this time, he is likely to bounce out in front and hopefully will never see another horse.

POINTERS

Eason 2.15pm Happy Valley

Gallant Crown 2.50pm Happy Valley