King Invincible set to conquer course specialist G One Excellent

Karis Teetan will partner the fast-improving King Invincible at Happy Valley

YOU CAN guarantee there will be plenty of celebrations in the popular Beer Garden enclosure if crowd favourites’ Howdeepisyourlove and Son Pak Fu visit the winners’ circle again.

Both horses have tasted success eight times between them at the city track this season, much to the delight of their avid supporters, and they won’t be big odds about improving their tally again.

The John Size-trained Howdeepisyourlove had a lot more in hand than the official neck margin suggests when winning last month, having suffered interference and then having to race down the slowest part of the home straight.

The Victoria Harbour Handicap (3.15pm) over six furlongs does look more competitive, however, and opposition includes the talented Packing Treadmill, a winner of six of his 11 starts, who is set to make his Valley debut after trialling impressively at the city track in September.

It’s a similar story with Son Pak Fu, going for a five-timer in the Aldrich Bay Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, after four clear-cut victories and having rocketed 36lbs in the ratings since his winning sequence began.

For the first time this season, however, he carries top-weight and starts from a double figure draw, suggesting connections may have to resort to plan B, and that jockey Jerry Chau will be forced to thread a passage through the pack down the home straight.

Another track favourite with racegoers is G One Excellent, with a record of three wins and three seconds from just seven starts at the Valley.

He has another obvious chance in the Sha Wan Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs, but may be unable to concede five pounds to lightly-raced and fast-improving KING INVINCIBLE who has caught the eye in both his runs this season and now finally gets an inside draw.

POINTERS

King Invincible 1.45pm Happy Valley