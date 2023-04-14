Togepi ready to set Millard back on the winning track

Trainer Tony Millard has endured a tough season, saddling only four winners to date

THE FEATURE race of the day has to be the £265,000 Class Two Nurturing Talent 1200M Handicap (10.10am), run over six furlongs and consisting of some of the best sprint handicappers, and rising stars, in town.

Zac Purton has seemingly put his head on the block by persuading trainer Danny Shum to run highly-progressive Victor The Winner, successful in four of his six starts, to run again after bolting up over the course and distance last month.

Shum is of the opinion that Victor the Winner is best after extended breaks between races, but when one of the world’s best jockeys says to go again, it’s hard for the owner and trainer to say no.

In opposition is equally talented and progressive Howdeepisyourlove, who has won his last two races with his head in his chest at Happy Valley, but races for the first time at Sha Tin.

It’s hard to determine how much both horses can improve further with their hefty penalties, especially with plenty of hot opposition, including speedsters Nervous Witness and Trillion Win to worry about.

With the pace guaranteed to be quick, keep an eye on improving and well-drawn light-weight Goko Win, whose recent closing sectional times have been impressive and will be finishing strongly.

It’s been a difficult time for Tony Millard’s stable this season, with winners few and far between.

However, the former South African champion trainer may at last have a change of fortune when he saddles TOGEPI in the Empowering Youth 1400M Handicap (9.05am) over seven furlongs.

The Australian-bred four-year-old was given a typical signature ride from an outside draw by Hugh Bowman over the track and trip last month but, unfortunately, pounced too late in the race won by Top Top Tea.

Now with the inside draw one in his favour, Bowman is sure to employ similar tactics, but should be in the right place at the right time and can compensate connections for his latest unlucky defeat.

POINTERS

Togepi 9.05am Sha Tin