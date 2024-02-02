Helios looks on Express track to Classic Mile win

The John Size-trained Helios Express has won four of his six starts in Hong Kong

FAVOURITE backers will be out in force at Sha Tin on Sunday, to support exciting four-year-old HELIOS EXPRESS in the feature race on the 10-race programme, the £1.3m Hong Kong Classic Mile (8.05am).

The John Size-trained galloper produced the wow factor when visually demolishing some battle-hardened handicappers with the minimum of fuss over the course and distance last month.

The handicapper was obliviously impressed by that performance, raising the son of Toronado by a hefty 10 pounds in the ratings, but here he meets his eight rivals at level weights.

With jockey Hugh Bowman getting got his mojo back, after a previous disappointing week, with a four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday, it will be disappointing if Helios Express doesn’t take another step forward, before tackling Group company in the near future.

No one will need reminding what happened to supposed certainty Lucky Sweynesse in the Centenary Sprint a week ago, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on a couple of gallopers who could outrun their odds.

The fact Australian champion jockey James McDonald flies into Hong Kong for another away day, primarily to ride Howdeepisyourlove, stable companion of Helios Express, suggests there is more to him than catches the eye.

The son of Deep Field didn’t get the run of the race, with McDonald aboard, when behind talented Mugen over seven furlongs last start, and now steps up into unchartered waters over a mile.

J-Mac has always been a big fan of this previous four-time winner, and looks sure to conjure further improvement from him.

The Francis Lui-trained Speed Dragon is another worth a mention, as a lightly raced type, who appears to have plenty of upside, following just four runs in the territory, and the booking of jockey Mickael Barzalona catches the eye.

There were lots to like about his hard-fought victory over the course and distance in December, and you can ignore his latest form when running into all sorts of problems down the home straight.

.

POINTERS

Helios Express 8.05am Sha Tin

Quinella: Helios Express (Banker) with Howdeepisyourlove and Speed Dragon