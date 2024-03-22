Sovereign should have a Massive chance in the HK Derby

Zac Purton rides impressive last-start winner Massive Sovereign in Sunday’s Hong Kong Derby

RACING enthusiasts will have their eyes firmly focused on Sha Tin in Hong Kong this Sunday when 14 gallopers line up in the £2.6m BMW Hong Kong Derby (8.15am) over 10 furlongs.

Forget all about the International Races run in the city over winter; this is the race that all local owners dream about winning, and spend many hundreds of thousands of pounds to realise their ambition.

The gods of fortune haven’t made it easy for the John Size-trained Helios Express, the short-price favourite after wins in the Classic Mile and Cup, as he seeks to become only the third horse in history to complete the Classic Four-Year-old Series clean sweep.

Having missed a couple of days work due to a hoof infection last week, Hugh Bowman’s mount has also been saddled with an outside gate of 13 in Thursday’s draw.

Previous doubts about his stamina, however, were quickly dispelled after an impressive but narrow Classic Cup victory over rival Chancheng Glory over nine furlongs last month.

Provided Bowman can find some cover after negotiating the first bend, which comes up shortly after the start, he will be a danger to all.

An obvious threat to the favourite looms large in the shape of MASSIVE SOVEREIGN, who produced the wow factor when running away from his opposition on his debut over the course and distance last month.

Formerly known as Broadhurst when trained by Aidan O’Brien, this two-time winner in Ireland steps up in class here, but – in his jockey Zac Purton’s own words – he “has a lovely temperament and can be put anywhere in the race, as nothing fazes him, and he has a deadly finishing-kick.”

At the probable odds, he appeals as an attractive alternative to Helios Express, and could give Purton his second BMW HK Derby winner.

Of the rest, there have to be doubts about Galaxy Patch seeing out the distance, especially from his outside draw, while the strongly fancied but slow-starting Star Mac could find himself in trouble after the off from his inside draw.

Chill Chibi represents good each-way value after an eye-catching run following a three-month break in the Classic Cup, while, judged on his latest form, long-striding Chancheng Glory should go well again.

Massive Sovereign 8.15am Sha Tin