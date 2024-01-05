Whyte to pull abother Rabbit out of the hat

Flaming Rabbit is a previous Group Three winner in England and Germany but has yet to win in Hong Kong

WITH the Douglas Whyte stable posting a winning double at Happy Valley on Thursday, it’s worth keeping a close eye on his half-a-dozen contenders at Sha Tin on Sunday.

His standout performer looks to be three-time course and distance winner BLUE MARLIN in the Lai King Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs.

The Australian-bred galloper now finally gets a favourable low draw in stall three after being posted wide with double-figure numbers in his last three races.

He did, however, perform with plenty of credit in those contests, notably when staying on strongly in the closing stages behind progressive Fun Together over the course and distance on New Year’s Day.

That form gives him a big chance in this company, although the likes of top-weight Superb Boy with Hugh Bowman aboard, and fast improving The Heir, who was given a lot to do when finishing strongly behind Leslie recently, are obvious threats.

Also keep an eye on the John Size-trained light weight Seizing The Moment, who won over the course and distance from a six-pound higher mark in the handicap last season, and has blinkers equipped again, having won with the aids when successful.

Whyte could also strike with improving FLAMING RABBIT who looks ready to perform to his best in the Butterfly Handicap (9.50am) over a mile.

This former globe-trotting five-year-old, who at one time was being aimed at last season’s HK Derby, has slowly but surely been brought to his peak by his trainer, as highlighted by his encouraging performance last month.

Despite not being fully tuned up on that occasion, he led briefly at the furlong marker before being swamped in the closing stages by rivals including Dancing Code and Helios Express.

Both those rivals, who step up to a mile for the first time, will be near the forefront of the betting alongside top-weight Super Sunny Sing, who is seeking to put a couple of disappointing performances behind him.

Flaming Rabbit, however, is now racing over what will prove his optimum distance and with in-form Lyle Hewitson doing the steering he is capable of causing a surprise.

POINTERS

Blue Marlin 9.15am Sha Tin

Flaming Rabbit (e/w) 9.50am Sha Tin