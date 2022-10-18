Hewitson’s Glory set to leave rivals raising Whyte flag

Lyle Hewitson is bidding for his second win aboard Our Lucky Glory

FORMER 13-time Champion Jockey turned trainer Douglas Whyte and go-to jockey Lyle Hewitson are the team to follow when racing gets underway with an eight-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Whyte and his young pilot Hewitson have been a combination made in heaven since January. The pair recorded 27 wins before the season ended in July, and have already started this campaign in style, with four victories since the beginning of last month.

Whyte broke a 42-run losing streak, when in tandem with Hewitson, they caused a shock with S J Tourbillon obliging at big odds at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Now thatthe wheel of fortune has turned in the stable’s favour again, expect highly progressive Brazilian import OUR LUCKY GLORY to cause another surprise when he takes his chance in the Speedy Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

This is the contest that sees the return of unbeaten Flying Ace,back in action following a knee operation in May. The four-time winner had looked the real deal before his set-back, but only started galloping again in late August.

Two encouraging trials suggests he is as fit as he can be – his body condition is identical to when he won back in February – but it will be time for supporters to hold their breath when the stalls open from an awkward gate of eight.

Our Lucky Glory went into many ‘black books’ when coming from off the pace and leaving his rivals toiling in impressive fashion over the course and distance back in July.

That race was run in a quick time, suggesting there is plenty more to come from this striking chestnut galloper.

His seasonal performance was also full of merit three weeks ago, when– despite being not fully tuned up and suffering some interference in the home straight – he was still only beaten just over three lengths by the useful Winning Icey.

His body weight condition now matches his last winning effort in July, he has an ideal low draw from three, and Hewitson rides the tricky Valley circuit better than anyone, bar champion Zac Purton, with 24 of his victories coming at the city track since January.

The former three-time South African Champion Jockey also holds a possible winning chance in the Flying Handicap (1.15pm) aboard last start winner Pretty Queen Prawn for Whyte, although an outside draw tempers enthusiasm.

He may have better prospects of completing a double when he teams up with in-form Danny Shum’s stable on H Z TOURBILLON in the Longines Cup Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

This highly regarded and fast-improving five-year-old was nearly catapulted over the rails when delivering a late challenge behind Adios over the course and distance a fortnight ago.

Hewitson now takes over from Harry Bentley, and racing off bottom-weight, with a low draw in his favour, compensation awaits his supporters.

POINTERS

H Z Tourbillon (e/w) 2.45pm Happy Valley

Our Lucky Glory (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley