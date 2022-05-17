Expect no Drop in form from Shinn and the Gang

Blake Shinn rode a double at Sha Tin last Sunday

RACING in Hong Kong can finally get back to some normality after last week’s incessant rain and thunderstorms caused havoc with the formbook at both Happy Valley and Sha Tin.

With the sun out in force and temperatures up in the high 20s again, racing will be back on a sound surface, and racegoers can look forward to a nine-race programme at Happy Valley with plenty of smart gallopers in action.

The combination of trainer Douglas Whyte and jockey Lyle Hewitson have been carrying all before them in the past few weeks, with a record of six wins from 21 runners.

The all-conquering partnership arrive at the city track with half-a-dozen raiders, including a couple of last start winners, but this time it looks like the gods of fortune may have turned their backs on the duo.

Both front-running Valiant Elegance in division one of the Kau Sai Chau Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, and Xponential in division two of the same race at 2.45pm, have drawn awkward numbers and are carrying penalties.

It’s the same story with in-form Durham Star, a course and distance winner last month, who now finds himself housed in the widest stall of 12 in division two of the Ninepin Group Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

Hewitson is going to need all the luck available to navigate a clear passage when he launches his challenge in the latter stages of the contest and is likely to come up short against rival GANG OF BROTHERS.

This Australian-bred gelding hasn’t had much luck in his last couple of runs, being snatched up near the line when third behind Durham Star last month, and then after being given too much to do when filling a similar position behind Xponential.

However, with his trainer Paul O’Sullivan firing on all cylinders at present, after four winners this month, and jockey Blake Shinn riding at the top of his game – five wins in the past fortnight – the omens are looking better this time.

An inside draw in stall one is another bonus to his chances, and he now looks to have a golden opportunity of recording his first win.

It hasn’t been easy for jockey Zac Purton recently, with the former champion desperately trying to close down rival Joao Moreira in the Jockeys’ Championship race.

With only two victories from his last 34 rides, Purton needs to start firing in winners quickly before Moreira returns from suspension at Sha Tin on Sunday.

He has his card marked in eight of the nine races, and must be hopeful of visiting the winners’ circle on at least a couple of occasions, especially with DROPS OF GOD his stand-out ride in the aforementioned Kau Sai Chau Handicap (2.15pm).

This John Size-trained galloper has an outside draw to overcome, but his form against the likes of smart sprinter Scores Of Fun earlier in the season, and highly-progressive Sakewin at Sha Tin recently, suggests he has plenty in hand over his rivals.

POINTERS

Gang Of Brothers 1.45pm Happy Valley

Drops Of God 2.15pm Happy Valley