Strong Patch of Wind can fill Sunstrider’s sails

Multiple winner over seven furlongs, Patch Of Theta, steps up in trip in Sha Tin for Francis Lui.

LOCAL bettors have had a good time of late with plenty of favourable results lining their pockets with cash and sending them home with smiles on their faces.

That was until Happy Valley in midweek, when a series of surprise results including Perfect General and Healthy Healthy, who both had over £1 million bet on them on the local tote pool, were sunk without trace sending their supporters clamouring to the cash-point machines by the end of the action.

Hopefully lightning won’t strike twice, and you can guarantee punters will be looking to the likes of Master Mastermind in the Community Growth Handicap (6.45am) over seven furlongs, and highly progressive Packing Hermod in the Shared Prosperity Handicap (9.45am) over six furlongs, both ridden by Zac Purton, to recoup some of their losses.

Purton is on another strongly fancied candidate in Courier Aladdin in the Inspiring Community Handicap (8.40am) over six furlongs, where he is up against last start winner Harold Win.

Both have drawn wide gates however and could be set for tough journeys, and it may be worth taking a chance with lightly raced BLAZING WIND who is well-rated with the favourites on past form.

The Creative Spirit Handicap (10.20am) over a mile is a hugely competitive contest with at least half-a-dozen gallopers including Illuminous, Turin Starspangled and Winning Gold all having first-rate chances.

At the bottom of the handicap is the David Hall-trained SUNSTRIDER who is far better than his rating suggests and has never had any luck in his races. With blinkers equipped for the first time, and providing he gets a trouble-free run, he is capable of a surprise.

The Francis Lui-trained PATCH OF THETA is offered a suitable opportunity to resume winning form when he contests the HKJC 140th Anniversary Cup (8.10am), a handicap over a mile.

A multiple winner over seven furlongs, the son of Zoustar may have needed his seasonal run when second to Drombeg Banner earlier this month, and the step up in distance should suit.

POINTERS

Patch Of Theta 8.10am Sha Tin

Blazing Wind (e/w) 8.40am Sha Tin

Sunstrider (e/w) 10.20am Sha Tin