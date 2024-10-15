More rain the better for Iresine and Quantanamera

SATURDAY’S feature race, the Group One Champion Stakes (3.55pm), sees an intriguing clash between the hugely exciting Economics and emphatic Royal Ascot winner Calandagan.

The former broke through at the highest level in the Irish version of this last time, while the latter was the only one to ruffle City Of Troy’s feathers in the International at York.

Of the two, I’d prefer Calandagan on the basis that he’s proven on the ground and ran a lifetime best last time and the fact he stays even further is another huge plus.

However, at just 2/1 there isn’t that much juice in the price.

There is a chance this could be a serious slog and for that reason it may be worth taking a chance on another French raider in IRESINE.

He’s in great form, loves it when the ground is virtually un-raceable and stays two miles.

At 14/1 in places, he looks a decent each-way play.

The Fillies & Mares (2.35pm) is another race on the card with a fancied runner who has never encountered such heavy ground.

Kalpana ran well at the Royal meeting, following that up with an impressive win at Hamilton before sparkling on the all-weather at Kempton last time.

This represents something very different though, and there may be a little bit of value in taking her on.

The one I like is German raider QUANTANAMERA who ran out a very impressive winner in France back in August.

The key to her success that day seemed to be her ability to handle very bad ground and stay the trip.

Those two assets will be crucial come Saturday and for that reason, she is worth keeping on side each-way at around 12/1.

