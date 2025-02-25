Back Scarface and Rhapsody to put on a Cracking show

Scarface is one of three selections for Bill Esdaile this Saturday.

WITH the Cheltenham Festival now less than two weeks away attention for many stables is focused firmly on the four-day spectacle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some intriguing racing this weekend.

Kelso hosts its biggest raceday of the year, featuring the Morebattle Hurdle (3.30pm), a race that offers an added incentive for Cheltenham hopefuls, with a £100,000 bonus for the victor should they follow up by winning any race at the Festival.

There are several that could be eyeing that valuable pot, but a horse that looks to have been prepared for this race specifically is CRACKING RHAPSODY.

The six-year-old triumphed in this race last year, sealing a big win for local Hawick-based trainer Ewan Whillans.

Cracking Rhapsody comes alive at Kelso, having won three times and placed once from four starts around the tight circuit and that course form is likely to be a significant advantage over many southern challengers having their first start here.

He has been highly tried in two southern raids this season, falling well short in the Greatwood at Cheltenham in November and then last time in a competitive Windsor hurdle.

However, that track is unlikely to have suited and a comfortable win over this course and distance in December proves that he saves his best for Kelso.

While this will pose more of a challenge than 12 months ago, largely because Cracking Rhapsody is 13 pounds higher in the weights this time around, I’m confident he is still feasibly treated.

He’s only four pounds higher than when finishing third in last year’s Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr, when he had the likes of the high-class L’Eau Du Sud and Rubaud in behind, and a performance of that level would make him very competitive off a mark of 132.

At 14/1, he looks a very fair price to make it a Morebattle double.

Kelso’s Grade Two Premier Novices’ Hurdle (2.55pm) has also drawn a competitive field, currently headed by Good And Clever, who finished a fine third behind Supreme hopeful Kopek Des Bordes at Leopardstown last time out.

Willie Mullins has Chart Topper entered after two easy novice hurdle successes to date, but he’s likely to be over-bet if he turns up.

Despite VANDERPOEL being slightly lower down the market, he has a perfect record after winning his first two hurdle starts this season.

Read more Now is the hour to back Haiti Couleurs for Cheltenham

This horse is the apple of trainer Ben Pauling’s eye and there’s fair substance to what he’s achieved on the track to date.

The form of his first win at Huntingdon looks rock-solid with the second winning since, and the third-placed horse, Rubber Ball – set to reoppose – going on to win his next two starts.

There looks to be plenty more to come from Vanderpoel, and with connections seeming to be set on heading to Aintree, this can provide the perfect stepping stone.

A price of 13/2 with bet365 is too good to ignore.

With top-weight Kandoo Kid looking set to take his chance in the Greatwood Gold Cup (3.45pm) at Newbury it could open things up for something lower down the handicap.

It was a bit of a toss-up here between Vincenzo and SCARFACE, but the former’s lack of proven stamina tipped me towards the Joe Tizzard-trained horse.

He has been performing consistently without getting his head in front this season, including when running a good race to finish fourth at Ascot last time.

Now a pound lower off a mark of 129, and only one pound above his last winning mark, this could be his time to return to winning ways at 10/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Vanderpoel e/w 2.55pm Kelso

Cracking Rhapsody e/w 3.30pm Kelso

Scarface e/w 3.45pm Newbury