Drama can upset Skelton big gun in the Old Roan

Minella Drama finished second in last year’s Old Roan Chase

SUNDAY’S Old Roan at Aintree (1.50pm) is another clear indicator that the Jumps season is firmly kicking into gear, as we regularly see some of the best jumpers around use the race to start their campaigns.

The great Kauto Star began his magical 2006-2007 Gold Cup-winning season with victory in the event, but also managed to get beaten when not at his best in the following term’s renewal by the admirable Monet’s Garden.

And therein lies a dilemma for Sunday: do we stick with the proven top-level star, or side with a likely inferior contender who’s going to be cherry ripe for the day?

Protektorat is the said proven top-level star, having won the Ryanair in March, but it’s unlikely the Skelton team will have him fully fit for this outing with bigger targets surely to come down the line.

Stage Star, while not quite at Protektorat’s level, fits a similar bill, and so I’m drawn to one at a double-figure price in the shape of MINELLA DRAMA.

Donald McCain’s challenger has plenty of strong form at the track, including when a very good second in this race last year off 155, where he was undoubtedly inconvenienced by the fences bypassed due to the low sun.

Now off 148, and only carrying 10st 5lb, he looks well-treated at the weights, due to be in receipt of over a stone from Protektorat and Stage Star should they stand their ground.

This is the time to catch him as he shows some of his best form when fresh, and the Old Roan may well be his big target for the season.

At around 10/1, he’s worth a bet each-way against the star names.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Minella Drama e/w 1.50pm Aintree