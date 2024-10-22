No Fluke about Newnham’s swift Hong Kong success

Second season Hong Kong trainer Mark Newnham has started the campaign in fine form

THERE is just no stopping trainer Mark Newnham in only his second season in Hong Kong.

The former assistant to legendary Australian handler Gai Waterhouse always looked like he was going to make his mark in the territory, judged on his first season exploits of 31 winners and, at present, is firing in winners left, right and centre.

11 victories from just 59 runners – a 19 percent strike-rate – is testament to how this stable operates. Picking and choosing races they think they can win, and having their runners nearly always in tip-top condition when lining up in races.

The stable has a handful of runners at the all-weather track, including potential stable star Talents Ambition, and an interesting contender in ALWAYS FLUKE in the JCI Hong Kong Senate Cup Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

This son of Australian Group One-winning sire Vancouver won on turf on his seasonal appearance last year and tries his luck for the first time on the dirt surface.

Having missed his final gallop, but still managing to run well on seasonal debut behind Super Infinity in September, his recent trial on the dirt surface was encouraging and he will strip in peak condition here.

Now racing off a two-pound lower mark from his win and with Luke Ferraris doing the steering – who has already ridden three winners for the stable – his chance looks obvious, especially with his renowned quick exit from the gates likely to put him in prime position from the off.

Principal rivals Bowser, probable favourite Fun N Fun Together and rock-hard fit Shanghai Style are all worth including in forecasts with Always Fluke.

POINTERS

Always Fluke 2.15pm Sha Tin