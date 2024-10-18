Ka Ying Rising the one the beat in Sha Tin showdown

Ka Ying Rising (pictured) faces off against California Spangle on Sunday morning.

BILLED in the city as the ‘Showdown at Sha Tin’, the Group Two Premier Bowl (9.10am) over six furlongs, is the main event on a highly competitive and entertaining 10-race programme in Hong Kong on Sunday morning.

Present local champion sprinter California Spangle locks horns with new kid on the block, Ka Ying Rising, a winner of six of his eight starts who looked the real deal when winning on his seasonal reappearance in September.

On that occasion the son of Shamexpress overcame recent history – a record standing since 1997 – when defying top-weight on a rain softened track and winning the HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup, in the process producing a staggering 21.94-second closing sectional time.

The Spangle reinvented himself last season after a series of disappointing efforts over longer trips when bouncing back to form and winning the International Group One Al Quoz Sprint over six furlongs in Dubai in March.

That is the best form on view, but he is handicapped by making his first appearance for nearly four months and has to give seven pounds to his principal rival.

David Hayes, trainer of Ka Ying Rising, may have tried to play down his stable-star’s chances with his recent quote of, “we will try and give California Spangle a good race,” but he knows he needs to win, with both the weight concession and fitness in his favour.

Their opposition includes recent Group Three National Day Cup hero, Beauty Waves, who was previously beaten by Ka Ying Rising and is now worse off at the weights, and former Group One Chairman’s Sprint Prize victor, Invincible Sage, who may again need this race to strip fully fit.

Talented Howdeepisyourlove has promised much but failed to deliver on numerous occasions, although he did beat high-flying Galaxy Patch over the course and distance in February.

His recent trial form indicates he could run into a place at rewarding odds.

Ka Ring Rising will probably start at prohibitive odds and is not a betting proposition, but this is a must-watch spectacle to see who will be the leading local hope for the International Group One HK Sprint in December.