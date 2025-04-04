Feeling that Bentley can get the job done aboard Helene

Helene Feeling (orange silks) has won over course and distance in the past.

HONG Kong racing fans have plenty to look forward to when Sha Tin hosts a 10-race programme on Sunday, featuring the Class Two Faculty of Education Alumni Handicap (9.10am) over a mile.

A small but select band of gallopers include the ultra-consistent front-runner Voyage Samurai, a winner of four races, with an impressive record of two wins and four places over the course and distance.

The five-year-old son of Dissident has, however, found it tough going since stepping up in class this season, coming up short in the latter stages of his races, but against half-a-dozen rivals who find the mile not their optimum distance, his chance still looks obvious.

With regular pilot Derek Leung in the saddle – has partnered him to all his four victories – he is certain to get an uncontested lead and provided his jockey gets his fractions right from the off will be hard to pass, but there is always that worry he could get run down in the closing stages.

Opposition includes old campaigners The Golden Scenery and C P Brave, who have had their moments in the sun in the past but are not getting any younger, while strong stayer Winning Dragon, despite winning a handful of times, has yet to strike gold over the mile.

He will surely try to make this contest a proper test of stamina and likely pester Voyage Bubble to go quicker, which is going to favour relentless galloper HELENE FEELING.

The Danny Shum-trained five-year-old is probably best over nine furlongs but has won over the extended mile at Happy Valley, and over course and distance in the past.

His form leading into this contest has been blighted by tough journeys and awkward draws, but he finally draws a gate where pilot Harry Bentley should have a trouble-free ride.

Bentley has been riding at the top of his game recently and, having won aboard his partner back in January, the omens are looking good.

Expect Bentley to get serious with Helene Feeling shortly after turning into the home straight, and then hopefully prove too strong for his rivals in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Helene Feeling 9.10am Sha Tin