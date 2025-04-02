Gavin Sheehan: More than meets the eye to classy, brave Hewick

Gavin Sheehan celebrates after winning the King George aboard Hewick

GAVIN Sheehan is set to ride Hewick for Shark Hanlon in this Saturday’s Grand National and the BetVictor ambassador believes that size won’t matter for the 10-year-old as he has his sights set on a big run from his small partner.

Describing his mount in three words, Sheehan said: “The first word that comes to mind is small, but there’s more to him than that. The other two words I’d choose for him are brave and class. Although Shark always goes on about how he only cost 800 euros, so I could say cheap, but I’d better not say that!

“As well as jumping, stamina and class, you need luck to win the National. He is a class horse and should be fine carrying the weight and the distance will be just fine for him. He’s a very basic jumper so he’ll need a bit of luck in that aspect. It’s all about just trying to get a nice start, getting a nice jump in at the first, then getting into a nice rhythm after two or three fences. Then you just have to enjoy it.

“From riding in the National before, you learn that the main thing is not to try to follow another horse. As much as you have to jump and run your own race, the ones in front of you could still fall and take your chance away from you.”

Becher’s, Foinavon, Canal – the tricky trio

Sheehan has ridden in the Grand National three times and has singled out the three-fence run of Becher’s Brook, Foinavon and the Canal Turn as the toughest part of the course.

““The hardest thing about the race is probably the Canal Turn,” he said. “You definitely find that some fences are more challenging than other. You don’t really notice the first four fences; you just want to get over them and get into a good rhythm. Then you come to Becher’s Brook, where you try to reign your horse in, organise them and get over it.

“The fence after that, Foinavon, is one of the smallest on the course and it can catch you out coming into it after one of the bigger jumps. You can easily make a mistake there and then you’re into the Canal Turn. You go out wide to come in and you have to make sure that the other jockeys around you are on the same wavelength.”

Nerves, excitement, and everything in between

Despite being a multiple Grade One and King George winner, Sheehan admitted that nerves and excitement are heightened ahead of the National, with emotions building as early as the declarations stage.

“In my mind, the Grand National is the biggest race for a Jump jockey,” said Sheehan. “You need so many elements to win it. Back in the day luck was the biggest thing that you needed, whereas now it seems like quality is a massive factor, and there’s plenty of quality about Hewick.

“It’s a very different occasion to a normal raceday. There’s always a big build-up and you start to get nerves and excitement even from the declarations stage. It’s a lot to take in beforehand and there are so many emotions going through your head doing the course walk.

“The nerves and excitement are heightened beforehand because of that thought of what could be – the dream is still very much alive before the race.”