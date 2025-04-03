The Punter Podcast Episode 23: Day 2 of the Grand National Festival at Aintree

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile run through the second day of the 2025 Grand National Festival, plus Rebecca Menzies provides an update on Swingingonthesteel’s run on Grand National Day and how you can still buy a share in the horse.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.

Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.