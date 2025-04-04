The Punter Podcast Episode 24: Grand National Day!

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile give their fancies for the Grand National and its supporting card, plus Shark Hanlon – trainer of National runner Hewick – gives an update on the horse’s preparations for the big day.

