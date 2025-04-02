It’ll be no tragedy if speedy Tripoli denies Romeo

Tripoli Flyer was last seen winning the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton.

HORSES who have missed Cheltenham often have the edge at Aintree, and that looks to be the case with my three picks for Friday’s action.

The Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (4.40pm) looks wide-open and I fancy BATTLE BORN LAD.

Mark Walford’s contender is unbeaten over hurdles and was particularly impressive when bolting up at Haydock last time out in Graded company.

Califet En Vol, Mister Meggit and Jacob’s Ladder are all ahead of him in the betting, and I think the market is underestimating the Yorkshire trainer’s runner.

It’s worth remembering that he defeated the Albert Bartlett fifth on hurdles debut, too, and I think the 13/2 is more than fair.

Earlier on, Romeo Coolio is the short-priced favourite for the Grade One Top Novices’ Hurdle (2.55pm).

His third in the Supreme is certainly the best piece of form on offer, but that looked a big effort only 24 days ago and I’m taking him on.

TRIPOLI FLYER has been a winning machine for Fergal O’Brien this season, and having skipped the Festival, I’m backing him to turn over the favourite.

This presents a step up in class for him, but I loved the pace he showed when winning the Dovecote in February where he was dominant.

His speed could put Romeo Coolio in a spin after his Cheltenham exertions, and the 7/2 is worth taking.

AFADIL mightn’t be a wild price in the finale (5.15pm), but I can’t let him go unsupported at 6/1.

Paul Nicholls’ charge has looked back to his best on his last two starts, particularly when third in the Imperial Cup.

He was a close third in this race last year and a repeat performance can see him go two places better.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Tripoli Flyer 2.55pm Aintree

Battle Born Lad e/w 4.40pm Aintree

Afadil e/w 5.15pm Aintree