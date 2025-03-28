Purton’s return brings Another World of pressure for rivals

Zac Purton has missed seven weeks of action due to injury.

HONG Kong racing fans will be flocking through the turnstiles at Sha Tin on Sunday to witness a 10-race programme, including a couple of Group Two contests, The Chairman’s Trophy (8.10am) over a mile, and The Sprint Cup (9.15am) over six furlongs.

More importantly to the fanatical local racing enthusiasts will be the return of their money-making machine, jockey Zac Purton, who is back in business after a seven-week break due to injury.

The Zac-Man has nine rides on the programme, all strong contenders as per normal, and although guaranteed not to be 100% fit – he reckons it will take a month before he is firing on all cylinders again – he has first-rate chances of claiming the two big prizes on the card.

Purton jumps aboard highly talented but frustrating Galaxy Patch for the first time in the Chairman’s Trophy (8.10am) and is rated seven pounds clear of his nearest rival by the official local handicappers.

He does, however, come with a wealth warning, failing to deliver on four occasions since winning on his seasonal comeback in October, and despite looking good in a recent trial with Purton aboard, can’t be considered a betting proposition.

The likes of Beauty Eternal and consistent Chancheng Glory are likely alternatives but expect better from last year’s winner of this corresponding race, Beauty Joy, who has been earmarked for this contest by his stable for some time.

The world’s highest-rated sprinter Ka Ying Rising bids to extend his winning streak to 11 races with Purton back in the saddle, when stepping onto the track for The Sprint Cup (9.15am).

Superlatives have been in overdrive relating to Ka Ying Rising all season, and it’s virtually unthinkable that he could get beat here, with maybe fast-improving Lucky With You, especially on fast ground, a forecast wager.

Purton could end the day on a high when jumping on ANOTHER WORLD in the Lugard Handicap (11.00am) over seven furlongs.

He will likely put up two pounds overweight to ride this well-handicapped and progressive four-year-old, who finished runner-up to subsequent HK Derby third Packing Angel over the course and distance in January, and will likely be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Another World 11.00am Sha Tin