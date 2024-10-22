Ambitious Fownes can be Delighted by Capital’s Talent

LOCAL racing enthusiasts can look forward to an eight-race programme under lights on the all-weather surface at Sha Tin in Hong Kong today.

It has been mentioned on numerous occasions in the past that racegoers from the city always look upon racing on the dirt surface with a great deal of suspicion, with so many variables to consider before making their selections.

One of the best pieces of advice is to keep an eye on the local tote odds board.

If any of the contenders’ odds plummet by going ‘green’ (drop by 20 percent) or ‘brown’ (drop by 50 percent), you can guarantee connections and their followers have plenty of confidence.

Talking of confidence, it’s hard to look beyond the Caspar Fownes stable at present, with the former four-time champion trainer in a rich vein of form.

The yard has struck gold 11 times already this season and has visited the winners’ circle seven times in the last eight meetings.

Hopes must be high they can add to that tally, with a handful of raiders that all have first-rate chances on the form book.

Fruity Warrior is close to a win in the Hebe Hill Handicap (12.15pm) over nine furlongs, while the likes of front-running Lucky Banner in the first division of the Tin Ha Shan Handicap (1.15pm) over the extended mile, and Galvanic in the second division of the same race at 1.45pm, will surely go close.

Top-weight CAPITAL DELIGHT looks on paper to have a tough task in the highly competitive Wa Mei Shan Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs, but there are reasons to believe the race is going to suit him.

The contest will be run at a frenetic early pace, with so many speedsters like Hong Kong Hall, Alpha One, Packing Bole and One For All vying for the lead.

This will set up nicely for the son of Capitalist, who is renowned for his strong-finishing charge, and has the best closing sectional times of any of his rivals.

Stable companion Perfect Team shouldn’t be overlooked in the Tsim Mei Fung Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile, having won at this corresponding meeting last year.

The six-year-old, with Ellis Wong claiming a valuable seven-pound allowance, is drawn to get the run of the race but unfortunately, comes up against highly progressive TALENTS AMBITION.

The high-flying grey gelding was hugely impressive when winning over the course and distance in June – Perfect Team was second and 12 pounds better off – and looked even better on his seasonal appearance over a trip short of his best when dashing late behind Super Win Dragon.

Lofty targets are being planned for the four-year-old this season – likely to be aimed at the Classic Series early next year – and his trainer Mark Newnham can’t stop training winners.

Despite this looking a competitive handicap on paper, he is likely to go off at short odds, but nevertheless is hard to oppose.

POINTERS

Talents Ambition 3.15pm Sha Tin

Capital Delight 3.50pm Sha Tin