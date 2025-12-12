Fabre poised to hit target again in the Hong Kong Vase with Sosie

Sosie lines up in Sunday's LONGINES Hong Kong Vase for trainer Andre Fabre.

GET SET for Hong Kong’s blockbuster race meeting of the year, the LONGINES Hong Kong International races at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Four elite Group One races, with 20 Group One winners on show, competing for around £13m in prize money.

With an eight-hour time difference in the UK, racing fans are going to need to set their alarm clocks early to watch the first of the mouth-watering contests, the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (6.10am) over 12 furlongs.

British and Irish interest will focus on the chances of out-and-out galloper Los Angeles, and more notably Giavellotto who won this corresponding race last season and warmed up for this event with an encouraging fourth on unsuitable soft ground in the Group One Prix de l‘Arc de Triomphe in October.

According to trainer Marco Botti it has been all systems go since Paris in an attempt to retain his crown, but the form book says this is a stronger renewal than last year and he may have to improve again.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Al Riffa is probably better over further, while former champion Goliath has disappointed on too many occasions. There is plenty of confidence however behind Japanese raider Urban Chic, especially with his recent form being encouraging.

When legendary French trainer Andre Fabre sends one over for the Vase, it is worth taking note.

Fabre has saddled half-a-dozen runners in this contest, producing a win and three seconds, and relies on top-class colt SOSIE with Maxime Guyon aboard.

The son of Sea The Stars finished third behind Daryz in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, and looks the class horse in the race having won two Group Ones this season.

For anyone worrying whether the surface maybe too fast for the six-time winner, the winter grass has recently grown through on the Sha Tin track, meaning the ground will ride perfectly, and the track will also be watered before the action starts.

There has been plenty of encouraging news with regards local hope BUNDLE AWARD, trained by John Size.

The five-year-old may look out of his depth on the form book, but having won the Group Three Queen Mother Memorial Cup over course and distance last season, and an encouraging fifth to Romantic Warrior over 10 furlongs recently – producing the fastest closing sectional times in the race, the winner included – he could make the frame at fancy odds.

POINTERS

Sosie 6.10am Sha Tin

Bundle Award e/w 6.10am Sha Tin