Sugar out to land sweet Valley success for Fownes

Caspar Fownes saddles Sugar Sugar at Happy Valley on Tuesday.

TRAINER Caspar Fownes continues to churn out winners at regular intervals this current campaign, and 16 of his 24 winners have come at his favourite track, Happy Valley.

The proclaimed King of the Valley is a dab hand at getting his gallopers to show their best form at the city track, so it is interesting that SUGAR SUGAR, a former six-time course-and-distance winner, makes his first appearance at the Valley this season in division one of the Jupiter Handicap (12.10pm) over six furlongs.

The sprightly seven-year-old has raced a handful of times at Sha Tin since September but still retains plenty of ability judged on his close-up sixth to Kempes in October, while he also filled a similar position behind useful rival Circuit Grand Slam last month.

Without a win since October last year, the handicapper has dropped him into Class Four again – he has won three times against similar company in the past – and he has the added bonus of top five-pound claimer Ellis Wong in the saddle, and a low draw in four also in his favour.

This will not take too much winning with plenty of run of the mill rivals to overcome, so if Wong can find a good spot along the rails just behind the leaders, he will take plenty of stopping when unleashed down the home straight.

Former French champion jockey Maxime Guyon has already made his mark after accepting a short-term contract to ride in the city, starting at the end of last month.

The 36-year-old struck for the first time aboard Sosie in the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Vase, and then rode three winners last week, including a double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Frenchman has a good chance of further improving on that tally, when he partners ROMAN CROWN in division three of the Jupiter Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The well-drawn four-year-old is close to a win judged on recent efforts, notably when runner-up behind progressive Tourbillon Golfer over the course and distance last month, and a close-up seventh – beaten under a length – by Everstar, after getting knocked all over the place down the home straight.

POINTERS

Sugar Sugar 12.10pm Happy Valley

Roman Crown 1.45pm Happy Valley